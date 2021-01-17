Chelsea defender set for AC Milan loan including £26m optional future fee

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is set to join Serie A leaders AC Milan on a short-term loan with the Italian side able to activate an optional future £26m (€30m) fee in the summer.

Tomori, 23, has spent his entire career with Chelsea after joining their illustrious youth academy all the way back in 2005.

After the talented English centre-back made his way through the Blues’ youth ranks, he enjoyed successful loan spells with Hull City and Derby County.

However, now back with his parent club and struggling to force his way into Frank Lampard’s first-team plans, the 23-year-old looks set to be heading out on loan to Italy’s top-flight.

According to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tomori is set to complete his short-term loan to AC Milan next week.

AC Milan currently lead the Serie A by three-points over arch-rivals Inter Milan and will be desperate to claim their first domestic title since 2011.

It now appears that in an attempt to aid their title ambitions, the Rossoneri are set to add Chelsea’s Tomori to their defensive options.

Fikayo Tomori is set to join AC Milan from Chelsea. The agreement is expected to be completed next week on loan with buy option [*no* obligation] around €30m. Tomori will fly to Milano in the next few days. Here we go soon. ??? #CFC #ACMilan https://t.co/4FDzDY7uh3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2021

Romano has also revealed that AC Milan have successfully negotiated an optional £26m future fee.

It is claimed that Chelsea’s young defender will fly out to Milan in the next few days, presumably to complete his medical and any necessary paperwork.