Frank Lampard gives advice to Chelsea ace Timo Werner after latest bad miss

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has responded to yet another poor performance and a bad miss from misfiring Blues striker Timo Werner.

The summer signing from RB Leipzig has not performed as many would have hoped so far, and Chelsea fans may well be concerned that they’ve signed yet another flop up front.

The west London giants have a history in this area, with the likes of Andriy Shevchenko, Fernando Torres and Alvaro Morata among the big names to arrive at Stamford Bridge to plenty of fanfare but end up as huge disappointments.

Of course, it’s early days yet with Werner, and he may well recover from this poor spell, but it’s certainly a bit of a worry that he seems to have lost his confidence so quickly.

Werner missed a great chance in the win over Fulham yesterday, and Lampard admitted it was a bread and butter finish, but he also suggested the 24-year-old can turn things around if he continues to work hard.

“I don’t know (if he’s lost confidence), I think it’s normal, I think if you don’t score as regularly as you want, he scored last week in the FA Cup,” Lampard said on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

“But those are goals I’ve seen him score many a time. His bread and butter is going through like that and scoring and it happens.

“He has to just keep working, it’s the only way out of it.

“We’ve all been there if you’re a goalscorer or a striker, everyone will say the same, get back on the training pitch, [be] pleased you’re getting in there, go again.

“It’ll go in for him because he’s high quality. I was delighted to see him to get through [on goal], he likes to be in those positions, we’re getting him in positions there when he came on and he will score.”