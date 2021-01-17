Lampard will be a “very concerned man” despite win over Fulham, says Chelsea legend

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will be concerned despite his team getting back to winning ways against Fulham yesterday, says Blues legend Alan Hudson.

Lampard’s side won 1-0 away to Scott Parker’s struggling Fulham outfit, with Mason Mount’s second-half winner settling the game.

Overall, Chelsea played with plenty of attacking intent and at points looked better than in some of their recent outings, but fans will undoubtedly be expecting more, especially considering the opponents they were up against.

Hudson was certainly not blown away by what he saw from his old club, and piled the pressure onto Lampard as he responded to the result and performance.

“If I were manager I would not be happy. They made it extremely difficult for themselves against a team struggling against relegation with ten men for the last 50 minutes,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“Chelsea, as we know, will always create chances because that is Frank’s philosophy, and he will live or die by this.

“Not long before the sending-off I thought Roman (Abramovich) will not be happy watching them struggle to overcome little old Fulham.

“My thinking was just imagine Chelsea had a man sent off instead. I think we’d be singing a different song this morning.”

Hudson added that the big concern for Lampard seems to be that he doesn’t know his best XI, with the flurry of summer signings not seeming to do the club a lot of good so far as the manager hasn’t worked out a way to get them all playing together.

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner were two big names left on the bench and that certainly doesn’t bode too well as Hudson further criticised Lampard’s handling of this Chelsea squad.

“This morning, Frank will be a very, very concerned man who simply does not know his best starting XI. That is a fact,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“Liverpool have lost their captain and leader yet they still know who their best XI is. Southampton had a great run because they know their best XI. Manchester City also know their best XI, whereas Frank doesn’t.

“And it showed last night more than any other match. Frank is struggling.”