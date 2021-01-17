Confirmed line-ups: Man City v Crystal Palace, Pep’s men looks to capitalise on title rivals’ stalemate

The Premier League title race took another twist this evening as Liverpool and Manchester United shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

The result means that Man Utd remain top on 37 points, whilst Liverpool go into third on 34 points. Leicester City and Spurs sit either side of Klopp’s team.

Manchester City go into tonight’s fixture against Palace on 32 points, with two games in hand over every team above them. Victory against the Eagles would lift them into second and give them an opportunity to overtake their Manchester rivals at the top, should they then win the second game in hand.

Pep Guardiola will be looking to capitalise on the opening at the top, but can’t get carried away as Crystal Palace can be tricky customers and come into the game having held a resurgent Arsenal to a goalless draw in midweek.

The team line ups have been announced and City have gone with the following starting XI:

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus

Subs – Steffen, Rodrigo, Torres, Mendy, Mahrez, Cancelo, Foden, Delap, Doyle

The visitors line up with:

Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell, Townsend, McCarthy, Milivojevic (C), McArthur, Eze, Ayew

Subs – Butland, Clyne, Van Aanholt, Dann, Riedewald, Benteke, Batshuayi

Kick off commences in 15 minutes.