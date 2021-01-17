West Ham manager David Moyes has spoken out on the Declan Rice transfer situation following recent links with Manchester United and Chelsea.

The England international has shone with the Hammers in recent times, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young players in the world in his position.

The Daily Mirror recently claimed the £80million-rated star is a target for both Man Utd and Chelsea, though he would favour a move to Stamford Bridge if possible.

West Ham fans would certainly welcome some reassurance over Rice’s situation, and Moyes insists the club have not yet received any offers for the 22-year-old.

“They’re not true, we’ve had no contact from either of those clubs regarding Declan and we wouldn’t want any anyway,” Moyes told Amazon Prime, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“He’s doing great for us, he’s a big leader now, he’s taken a lot of the weight off Mark Noble.

“He’s turning out to be a really good player but also a really good boy and good around the club.”

West Ham supporters will hope they can keep hold of Rice, though they’ve seen their best players poached by bigger clubs in the past.

United could definitely do with a signing like Rice as an option in both defensive midfield and centre-back, with the youngster a strong option in both positions.

Chelsea would surely also benefit from upgrades in those areas, and it would also be a boost to bring Rice back to the club as he had a spell in their academy earlier in his career.