Manager responds to Man United & Chelsea transfer links with £80m-rated star

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

West Ham manager David Moyes has spoken out on the Declan Rice transfer situation following recent links with Manchester United and Chelsea.

The England international has shone with the Hammers in recent times, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young players in the world in his position.

MORE: Lampard responds to another Werner shocker

The Daily Mirror recently claimed the £80million-rated star is a target for both Man Utd and Chelsea, though he would favour a move to Stamford Bridge if possible.

West Ham fans would certainly welcome some reassurance over Rice’s situation, and Moyes insists the club have not yet received any offers for the 22-year-old.

“They’re not true, we’ve had no contact from either of those clubs regarding Declan and we wouldn’t want any anyway,” Moyes told Amazon Prime, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“He’s doing great for us, he’s a big leader now, he’s taken a lot of the weight off Mark Noble.

“He’s turning out to be a really good player but also a really good boy and good around the club.”

whufc declan rice

Declan Rice has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea

West Ham supporters will hope they can keep hold of Rice, though they’ve seen their best players poached by bigger clubs in the past.

United could definitely do with a signing like Rice as an option in both defensive midfield and centre-back, with the youngster a strong option in both positions.

Chelsea would surely also benefit from upgrades in those areas, and it would also be a boost to bring Rice back to the club as he had a spell in their academy earlier in his career.

6 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. nelly says:
    January 17, 2021 at 8:14 am

    Declan Rice is overhyped,I must say.
    I couldn’t see any palpable positive changes he’s brought to the hammers in the past years.
    no disrespect though.
    but,is he really needed in a team with kante ,if at all he could be a plus to the red midfield?

    Reply
  2. Alhssan m sani says:
    January 17, 2021 at 8:56 am

    Rice is good to jorning chelsea. Is better

    Reply
  3. Alhassan m sani says:
    January 17, 2021 at 9:03 am

    Is better to you rice jorning.

    Reply
  4. Treasure n stanley says:
    January 17, 2021 at 9:30 am

    I wish he joins de blues, it will be a gud feat for him.

    Reply
  5. NYESO PETER says:
    January 17, 2021 at 9:44 am

    Is a good for chesea

    Reply
  6. Samson says:
    January 17, 2021 at 10:34 am

    I think he should join the blues, after all he prefer chelsea to utd. Utd should look else where

    Reply

