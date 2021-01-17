Dele Alli axed from Spurs squad as star pushes for PSG move

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has been left out of his side’s match-day squad to face Sheffield United amid reports the English star is pushing to complete a move to Paris-Saint Germain.

Dele, 24, joined Spurs in 2015 after making a £5.97m switch from MK Dons, as per Transfermarkt.

Since arriving in the country’s capital, Dele was hotly tipped to become of England’s most gifted midfielders.

After featuring in over 230 matches for Daniel Levy’s Spurs, Dele has been directly involved in an impressive 121 goals, in all competitions.

However, after flourishing under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, Dele has since found himself fall majorly out-of-favour with current boss Jose Mourinho.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has started in just two Premier League matches so far this season.

Dele’s exclusion from Mourinho’s first-team plans have sparked speculation that the Englishman is keen on a reunion with Pochettino who now manages Paris-Saint Germain.

According to a recent report from football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Dele, who has been axed from Mourinho’s team to face Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon, is pushing for a move to the French capital.

Dele Alli is *not* in the squad today. He wants to leave Tottenham, still pushing to join Paris Saint-Germain on loan. Talks on – Spurs are not convinced yet… but PSG won’t give up on this deal as reported on Thursday. ???????? #THFC #Spurs https://t.co/ufdHfSTurT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2021

Romano claims that despite Dele’s eagerness to try his hand in the Ligue 1, the Spurs hierarchy are still unsure whether or not to allow the 24-year-old to leave.

Talks between both clubs are believed to still be ongoing with this saga set to rumble on for quite some time yet.