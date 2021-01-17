During Sir Alex Ferguson’s time in the Manchester United hot-seat, he signed some truly wonderful football players and was also responsible for bringing through amongst the club’s best-ever youth players.

It’s little wonder that in the 27 years he was the custodian of the Red Devils, he kept United at the very top.

His desire for success was unrivalled, so it’s only natural that he wanted winners in his teams. Not for him a shrinking violet or players that couldn’t take responsibility for their own actions.

Of all those players that came through the Old Trafford doors between 1986 and Fergie’s retirement, most people would arguably suggest that either Eric Cantona or Cristiano Ronaldo were the best.

However, former Red Devil, John O’Shea, had no doubt who the greatest signing of the Fergie era was, and it was neither of the two mentioned above.

“I’d have to edge it to Rio,” he told Stadium Astro, cited by the Daily Express.

“In my time, in terms of how consistent he performed. He provided such a solid foundation for the team. He was a great lad as well.

“When he joined he really settled in well, he knew a lot of the players from England.

“He fitted in well at the time and proved to be a very good signing. People mentioned the price tag a lot but he provided very good value.”

Such a selection is bound to cause controversy even though one can’t deny Ferdinand’s importance to United during his time there.