Sunday afternoon sees the biggest game of the season so far for both Manchester United and Liverpool.

The top-of-the-table clash will set the tone for the next few games at least as, if United emerge victorious, thus stopping Liverpool’s record-breaking unbeaten run at home in the process, they’ll be six points clear.

Though far from insurmountable, it’s a lead that would put down a marker to the Reds and the rest of the league.

United captain, Harry Maguire, hasn’t countenanced for anything less than taking all three points.

“Playing for Manchester United and playing with no pressure don’t come in the same sentence,” he’s quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“We’re the biggest club in the world, and whatever anyone says on the outside, we go into every game not only wanting to win, but expected and expecting to win.

“That’s the mentality you have to have in this dressing room – winning at all costs.”

It’s the sort of rallying cry we’ve been used to hearing from United captain’s in time gone by, but there’s been precious little of such fighting talk of late.

More Stories / Latest News Worries over Sadio Mane’s fitness addressed head on by the player himself ahead of Super Sunday Liverpool v Man United clash Mesut Ozil all but confirms imminent transfer away from Arsenal with cryptic tweet Manager responds to Man United & Chelsea transfer links with £80m-rated star

Maguire’s call should help galvanise the troops and focus minds against a team that have been on the ropes for a little while.

The question remains whether United have it in them to deliver the knockout blow.