“Here we go” – Mesut Ozil’s move to Fenerbahce appears to be confirmed and squad number revealed

Mesut Ozil’s move from Arsenal to Fenerbahce had reached a point when it became a case of when rather than if, and it now looks like it will all be completed and officially presented tomorrow.

Fabrizio Romano tweeting a “here we go” seems to be as good as an official presentation these days, while he confirms that everything is agreed and that contract will be signed tomorrow:

Here we go, Mesut. ??? Özil joins Fenerbahçe on a permanent deal, tomorrow morning he’ll sign his contract. Confirmed. ??? https://t.co/439rkOZ2lX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2021

There were reports from Turkey earlier which went into the financial side of things, and it does sound like the terms will make sense for both clubs and the player.

This also follows an earlier tweet from the Arsenal man where he appeared to confirm that he’ll wear the number 67 shirt when he does finally make the switch:

6??7?? ? — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 17, 2021

It does look like one of the most interesting transfers of the winter window because Arsenal fans will want to see him in action again and he’s been a good player to watch in the past, so hopefully he is able to produce his best form in Turkey.

Of course there’s still time for something to change at the last moment, but it appears inevitable that this will be confirmed tomorrow.