Although Barcelona and Real Madrid remain as Spain’s top two, there’s little doubt that since Diego Simeone took charge of Atletico Madrid, the Rojiblancos have become part of the conversation.

The Argentinian took Atleti to an epic final day La Liga title win at Barcelona back in 2014, and they top the league season with games in hand on their nearest rivals in 2021.

At this stage, given the consistency with which the mattress makers are playing, only a fool wouldn’t tip them to win the league again.

Even if they do win another title, it appears that Simeone won’t be getting any credit from one former player.

“He would ask for your best in each training session. He always asks for everyone’s best, but he’s not very good when it comes to the treatment of people,” Felipe Luis said to OJogo, cited by MARCA.

“He doesn’t find it easy to form relationships with his players. He struggles to understand the personal characteristics of players but sometimes he swallows his pride.

“There have been various episodes like the ones with Joao Felix and the bottle or Luis Suarez, who got angry after being substituted.

“Let’s say that he has friendly relationships with some players and more professional ones with others. It seems as though he gets on well with everyone but he’s not the best in this sense.”

It’s a quite astonishing rant from a player that always appeared to be looked after by his manager, and responded in kind with superb performances week-in and week-out.

To betray his trust in such a manner shows a complete lack of professionalism, and taints the player’s own legacy at the club.