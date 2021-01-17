Italian giants in serious financial trouble as they can’t afford €10m instalment to Real Madrid for summer signing

A lot of football teams are having a strange relationship with money during the covid-19 pandemic.

We’re seeing a lot of clubs pleading with their government and fans to give them all the financial help that they can because they are in such a poor situation, yet they’re also going out and spending millions on transfer fees.

Obviously a club needs to have players to be successful and continue to exist, but it’s still baffling to see how many teams are buying players while simultaneously pleading poverty.

There are a few giant teams who are finding themselves in genuine trouble just now, and a report from AS has indicated that Inter Milan are in a serious situation.

READ MORE: Ligue 1 star could snub Barcelona for surprise Real Madrid transfer in a matter of days

They state the Suning group that own the club are having a lot of financial trouble and that’s now impacting the club, while there are suggestions that the players will need to agree to defer wages and the club could even be sold as a result.

Real Madrid have since been caught up in this due to the summer transfer of Achraf Hakimi which the reports states was worth an overall €40m, but an instalment of €10m is due now.

Perhaps Inter also budgeted for the knockout stages of the Champions League and that’s making things worse, but they are fortunate that relations with Real are fairly friendly and they’re not looking to take this further just now.

It’s suggested that the Spanish side have agreed a new deadline of March for the payment to be made, but there could be some serious consequences for Inter if they can’t get the money together.

It does sound like they’ll be open for business if any reasonable offers come in for their players, so it will be interesting to see if any transfers arise from this.