Menu

Revealed: Liverpool ready to rival Manchester United for £90m superstar transfer

Aston Villa FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the transfer of Aston Villa star and long-term Manchester United target Jack Grealish.

The England international has been one of the star performers in the Premier League in the last year or so, looking an outstanding talent who is surely going to be on the move to a bigger club before too long.

MORE: Liverpool battling two other PL clubs for potential £35m transfer of want-away star

Grealish has been most strongly linked with Man Utd and is thought to be worth around £90million, but the likes of Manchester City and even Real Madrid have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Now, Spanish outlet Don Balon also name him as a player on Liverpool’s radar as Jurgen Klopp looks at a number of attacking midfield options.

The Reds had been offered the chance to re-sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, but it looks like they’d rather pursue Grealish instead.

grealish celebrates

Jack Grealish celebrates his goal for Aston Villa against Liverpool

More Stories / Latest News
The 19-year-old Welsh Premier League coach who has attracted the attention of Real Madrid
Real Madrid figures hopeful of winning race for Man United & Liverpool transfer target
Ex-Man United star courting controversy as he names Sir Alex’s best signing… and it’s not Ronaldo

It remains to be seen if the Merseyside giants will realistically pay up enough to beat the likes of United to the 25-year-old, but it could be a terrific signing if they pull it off.

Grealish seems an ideal fit for Liverpool’s style of play and could give their attack a new dimension in the years to come.

More Stories Jack Grealish Jurgen Klopp Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.