Revealed: Liverpool ready to rival Manchester United for £90m superstar transfer

Liverpool are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the transfer of Aston Villa star and long-term Manchester United target Jack Grealish.

The England international has been one of the star performers in the Premier League in the last year or so, looking an outstanding talent who is surely going to be on the move to a bigger club before too long.

Grealish has been most strongly linked with Man Utd and is thought to be worth around £90million, but the likes of Manchester City and even Real Madrid have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Now, Spanish outlet Don Balon also name him as a player on Liverpool’s radar as Jurgen Klopp looks at a number of attacking midfield options.

The Reds had been offered the chance to re-sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, but it looks like they’d rather pursue Grealish instead.

It remains to be seen if the Merseyside giants will realistically pay up enough to beat the likes of United to the 25-year-old, but it could be a terrific signing if they pull it off.

Grealish seems an ideal fit for Liverpool’s style of play and could give their attack a new dimension in the years to come.