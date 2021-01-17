Joe Ledley points to lack of supporters as an explanation for former club’s poor form: “It is by far the best atmosphere, it’s probably up there with the best in the world”

Former Celtic Star Joe Ledley has been speaking on Soccer AM on Sky Sports yesterday morning about his old club and reckons that the absence of supporters this season has been the main reason for the on-field problems that the team have experienced.

“It’s a difficult season for them. I think without fans being there, especially at Celtic Park, where the atmosphere is unbelievable, that hasn’t helped the players,” Ledley said.

“I don’t know what’s going on, it’s a difficult period. Don’t get me wrong, they’ve won nearly all the trophies they can in the last four years so you can’t complain but those fans wanted to do Ten-in-a-Row and that was the big thing.”

A packed Celtic Park is among the best places in the world to watch or play football, the former Welsh international believes. “It is by far the best atmosphere, it’s probably up there with the best in the world,” he claimed.

“I remember when we were doing the huddle, Scott Brown was about two feet away and I’m looking at him and his face is bright red, his veins are popping out.

“You can’t hear a word he’s saying, it’s so loud.”

Whether the absence of fans has made a difference or not, most supporters will be extremely unhappy that Celtic trail Rangers by over 20 points in the title race. The Hoops have won just six games in their last 20. Given that they have the biggest budget and were favourites for the title before a ball was kicked – that stat is quite astonishing.