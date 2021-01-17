Menu

Video: Harry Kane scores superb goal from outside of the box to make it Sheffield United 0-2 Tottenham

Sheffield United FC Tottenham FC
Tottenham have gone 2-0 up against Sheffield United thanks to a superb goal from Harry Kane from just outside the penalty area.

Watch below as the England international fires in a low and powerful effort into the far corner to double Spurs’ lead after a strong start to this game.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Serge Aurier headed in early on to make it 1-0 to the visitors, and they look in a strong position to take all three points now thanks to Kane’s heroics.

