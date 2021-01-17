La Liga side look to take forgotten Barcelona midfielder on loan

Barcelona rightfully take a lot of criticism for their ability to waste money in the transfer market, but it’s not just the huge money flops like Coutinho and Dembele that have hurt them in recent years.

They’ve spent more modest fees on multiple young players who haven’t developed into anything close to first team players, and someone like Matheus Fernandes is the perfect example.

The 22 year old Brazilian midfielder was a regular in Brazil with Botafogo and Palmeiras before moving to the Nou Camp last January for a reported fee of €10m, but he’s barely played since.

He did have a loan spell at Real Valladolid but again that didn’t offer him many chances to prove himself in La Liga, but a report from Goal has indicated that Alaves are hoping to take him on loan for the second half of the season.

He could still be considered as a young talent so there’s still a chance that he could impress and force his way into the Barca first team squad on his return, but this could just be a case of putting him in the shop window from Barca’s point of view.