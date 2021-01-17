Lazio and Simone Inzaghi face a crucial few days as contract talks continue

You never really see a manager hold out until the end of their contract for a move because it’s easy enough for them to move club if they want to, so you always get the impression that a contract extension is more about their own long-term security rather than the club’s.

Even the best managers have sections of the support who want them to leave and for the club to go in a different direction, but Lazio are in an interesting moment with Simone Inzaghi just now.

He’s certainly done a good job wince taking over in 2016 and he’s very popular with the supporters, but his reign has had it’s ups and downs.

He’s taken them to the knockout stages of the Champions League which is a big deal when you consider how much the format favours the elite sides, but it did look like European success had come at the cost of consistency in the league.

That’s slowly turning round and a thumping derby win over Roma has put them right back into the Champions League picture for next year, while a push for the title isn’t utterly ridiculous but they would need to go on an incredible run of form.

He’s also amassed a talented squad with some exciting players, while he will rightfully take some credit for improving the likes of Immobile, Luis Alberto and Milinkovic-Savic, but it doesn’t mean that Lazio are willing to go all out and meet his contract demands.

Our colleagues at The Laziali have looked at some reports from Italy which look at the contract situation with Inzaghi, and it looks like the next few days will be crucial in deciding his future.

At this point it looks like there is still a gap between his demands and what Lazio want to offer so nothing is certain at this point.

We’ve seen so many times that the grass isn’t always greener – and that goes for both Inzaghi and Lazio, so it will be interesting to see if an agreement can be reached.