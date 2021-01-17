Menu

Liverpool fans will be excited as Virgil van Dijk “looks stronger than ever”, according to former Reds star

Liverpool fans can perhaps start to get excited as Dejan Lovren has tweeted an update on the Virgil van Dijk injury situation.

The Dutchman has been a huge miss for Liverpool this season after having to go off in the Merseyside Derby clash with Everton earlier in the campaign.

It had been feared Van Dijk might not play again this term, but he’s met up with Lovren and is clearly doing pretty well.

The Croatian, who left Liverpool for Zenit Saint Petersburg in the summer, has praised the condition of his old team-mate, saying he expects to see him back at the top soon…

Of course, ‘soon’ is a bit vague, so it’s not clear when Liverpool fans can realistically expect to see him back on the pitch.

But it’s certainly sounding positive for Van Dijk, so maybe LFC can expect him back a little earlier than they initially thought.

It’s been a difficult season for Liverpool with injuries to Joe Gomez and Joel Matip at the back as well.

