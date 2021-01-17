Liverpool battling two other PL clubs for potential £35m transfer of want-away star

Liverpool are reportedly joined by Manchester City and Leeds United in eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Wolves winger Adama Traore.

According to Sport, the £35million-rated Spain international is seeking a move away from current club Wolves in order to get more playing time, and it seems some big names are admirers of his.

It is slightly surprising to see Traore struggling for playing time at Wolves, given his superb form in the Premier League last season in particular.

Traore looks like he could be a fine fit for Liverpool, who are linked as admirers of his in Sport’s report, and the Reds have recently done business with Wolves, bringing in Diogo Jota during the summer.

LFC aren’t exactly short of options up front, but could do well to think about the future as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all approaching 30.

Traore’s pace and skill could make him an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play, and it would be a boost for the club to beat two rivals to his signature.