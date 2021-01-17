Manchester City have reportedly identified Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as a priority target as they consider alternatives to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

City will surely soon need a replacement for Sergio Aguero as he nears the end of his contract, with Don Balon claiming Haaland is now firmly on their agenda due to the complicated nature of the potential Messi deal.

Haaland has shown himself to be a world class finisher for Dortmund, and looks set to be one of the best players in the world for many years to come.

The 20-year-old seems ideal to replace Aguero at the Etihad Stadium, as he is a similarly lethal goal-scorer to the legendary Argentine.

One imagines City will face plenty of competition for Haaland, however, so it remains to be seen how easy it will be for them to get this deal done.

The Norway international is also being linked with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, according to Don Balon.