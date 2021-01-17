Though he signed for the club a few months ago, Sunday’s fixture against Manchester United is particularly significant for Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara.

That’s because, according to transfermarkt, it will be his first outing at Anfield, after his debut there was delayed because of his positive test for coronavirus and subsequent knee injury.

Although Anfield will be empty save for the minimum of staff required, finally stepping out at the famous old ground is a landmark moment for any player, and doing so in what is Liverpool’s biggest game of the season to date is bound to put extra pressure on his shoulders to deliver.

Not to mention that he’ll come up against the form player in the Premier League at the moment; Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese has been the engine room and conduit of the side ever since his transfer from Sporting, and his excellence both in and out of possession will hand Thiago his second test on the Super Sunday afternoon say the Daily Express.

How he copes with both could author the outcome of the result.