Manchester United legend Gary Neville admits he’s still baffled by the summer signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

The Netherlands international looked a top performer during his time in the Eredivisie, having also shown his quality in big games in the Champions League.

Man Utd fans will have been excited by his addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, but he’s struggled to get opportunities in the starting XI so far in his first season at Old Trafford.

Some fans will be frustrated by this, and Neville admits he cannot understand why his old club made this signing in the first place.

United manager Solskjaer could perhaps show more faith in Van de Beek, but it’s just not happening for him at the moment, and Neville has spoken to Team Talk to speculate about why the Red Devils pursued this deal.

“The Van de Beek signing’s an interesting one,” he said. “I still can’t get my head around it. It’s almost as if that signing was sort of done in anticipation of one of the others leaving because Van de Beek has just sat on the bench for the last few months and he cost £40m.

“I think that Manchester United are preparing for someone leaving. Maybe Pogba could leave, so they’ve already got Van de Beek in to maybe assume that role.

“But I think now, the way Paul Pogba’s playing and the way Manchester United’s season is going, there’s no going to come in in January and buy Paul Pogba; I don’t think Manchester United would let him go.”

Neville also spoke about Paul Pogba’s improved form in recent times, heaping praise on the quality of Solskjaer’s squad ahead of today’s big game against Liverpool.

“Paul Pogba does feel like he should be playing in the best team in Europe. I think he genuinely believes that he believes he should be competing for the best trophies,” the pundit added.

“He’s confident in his own ability, and I think the reason you’ve seen him step up in the last couple of weeks is, obviously, the team’s playing better. I think they are a little bit more in sync with each other.

“He’s playing alongside some seriously good players there: Cavani, Martial, Rashford, Greenwood, Fernandes are really good players. In any team in the country, they’re decent players.

“Pogba is playing in a team that is growing in confidence. He’s growing in confidence. The maturity in his performances is growing in the last few weeks.”