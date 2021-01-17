Man United star insists Red Devils will not settle for draw against Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Fred has issued a stern statement insisting that the Red Devils’ will not be happy to take a point away from Anfield when they take-on rivals Liverpool in Sunday’s tense Premier League derby.

Liverpool are set to host United in Sunday’s one-to-watch domestic fixture with the mouth-watering clash set to kick-off at 4.30pm UK time.

United come into Sunday’s exciting match in the league’s top spot, a first since New Years Day in 2013.

Elsewhere, reigning champions Liverpool will be desperate to close the current three-point gap on the Red Devils as they hope to win their second Premier League title.

Sunday’s match is so big and has so many title implications that there are fears among pockets of fans that the game could end up being a snooze-fest.

As often seen when two title challengers collide, matches can run out too edgy with neither side wanting to lose and both eventually settling for a point-a-piece.

However, in an attempt to squash suggestions United will play it safe when they face Liverpool, midfielder Fred has insisted that his side does not want to draw.

Speaking to Globoe Sporte (as quoted by Sports Witness), United’s Brazilian said: “Dude, I don’t think anybody likes to draw too much, we’ll always go in to win.

“If it’s a draw, it’s a draw. Both teams like to play a lot, they work well on the ball.

“We’ll play to win, they’ll also go in to win. I’m sure it’s going to be a great game. For the fans, you’re going to see it’s going to be a great game too.

“But we’re not thinking about a draw, but a lot about winning, because we know we have the conditions.”

Speaking about manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and how the Norweigan is overseeing the Red Devils’ current 11 match Premier League unbeaten run, Fred went on to say: “He’s the head, he’s our coach. Obviously, the players have a lot of quality, but he helps us a lot in our day to day.

“He is a great person; he is a very young coach; he will evolve much more. It is important for us all to work with him, he helps us a lot, he is always talking.

“He always tries to be close; he was a player and knows how things are. He’s a guy that we rate a lot and trust him.

“We hand the work over to him, and we’re doing a great job. We have a lot to work with every day, and I’m sure we will be very successful.”