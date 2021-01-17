Menu

Man United legend praises Solskjaer for “masterful” handling of difficult situation

Manchester United FC
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise onto manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the way he handled the Paul Pogba drama recently.

Neville has given huge credit to Solskjaer for managing to deal with the headlines surrounding Pogba, which were generated by quotes from his agent Mino Raiola.

The whole saga has very much calmed down in recent times, with Pogba also looking back to his best on the pitch with some much-improved displays to help the club to the top of the Premier League table.

Of course, we’ve seen flashes of quality from Pogba before without it really going anywhere, but it’s still impressive from Solskjaer given the tricky situation that arose after Raiola’s controversial interview.

See below for a reminder of those Raiola quotes from Fabrizio Romano…

Speaking about the saga now, Neville made it clear just how impressed he was with Solskjaer to be able to sweep all this to one side.

The way Ole handled the Raiola comments was masterful,” the former defender told Team Talk. “He knew he was going to have him at least until the end of the season. He’s sort of poured cold water over it and he’s now got him performing and proven to have handled that situation really well.

“So I would say Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves real credit for how he’s dealt with Pogba in the last couple of months. It could have easily blown up, going out of Europe and his agent making those comments. But he handled it brilliantly and his man-management of that situation incredibly well.”

