Video: Roy Keane reveals he grew up supporting Spurs, though he’s “not sure why”

Manchester United legend Roy Keane admits he grew up supporting Spurs, though he also aimed a sly dig at the north Londoners by adding he’s “not sure why”.

The Irishman is known for being one of the great players and captains in Man Utd’s history, and it’s surreal to think of him not always being associated with the Red Devils in some way.

See below as he explains how he was mainly a Tottenham fan when he was younger, even though he knew about the history of big clubs like United, Liverpool and Scottish giants Celtic…

