CL giants confident of cut-price transfer deal for Manchester United star

Juventus are reportedly confident they can seal the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in a cut-price deal at the end of this season.

By the summer, Pogba will have just a year to run on his Man Utd contract, and this could put clubs in a strong position to persuade the Red Devils to sell for below the Frenchman’s true market value.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are targeting Pogba and believe they could be able to get United to sell for relatively cheap in the summer transfer window.

The Italian giants would do well to re-sign their former player, with Pogba looking world class during his first spell in Turin, even if he’s struggled to replicate that form in his time at Old Trafford.

Pogba may also relish the opportunity to return to Juve and attempt to rediscover his best form in a league that might be better suited to his playing style.

It’s just not worked out for the 27-year-old in the Premier League, and United probably won’t be too fussed about letting him go at this stage either.