Mario Mandzukic has landed in Italy and is set to undergo AC Milan medical

According to Italian sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Mario Mandzukic has just landed in Italy, where he will undergo medical tests ahead of signing for AC Milan. Mandzukic is set to be announced as an AC Milan player until June 2021 with the option to extend that deal by a further year.

Mario Mandzukic has just landed in Milano to have medicals and then sign his contract as new AC Milan player until June 2021 [with option to extend until June 2022]. Here we go confirmed. ??? #transfers #ACMilan — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2021

The Croatian striker has enjoyed a superb career, starring for the likes of Dinamo Zagreb, VFL Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, before he departed to Al-Duhail Sports Club in Qatar in 2019.

Mandzukic represents a decent option for AC, given his knowledge of Serie A and his experience having scored over 100 league goals in some of the elite footballing nations.

At 34 years of age, it is hoped that the player can still offer something to the Italian table toppers. He will likely provide back up to Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the San Siro.