Match preview: Arsenal v Newcastle United

Arsenal host Newcastle United in the Premier League at 8pm on Monday 18 January. The pair recently did battle at the Emirates in the FA Cup, with Arsenal pipping the Magpies to victory in extra-time. Kieran Tierney was in inspired form that evening, causing the Newcastle defence all kinds of problems and setting up the winner. A scan on his calf has revealed that the Scottish full back’s injury is not serious and thus Arsenal will be hopeful that he can return for this fixture.

Whilst the Gunners have hope with Tierney, Pablo Mari is confirmed as being out with a similar calf issue, but Gabriel Martinelli might be fit to play.

As for Newcastle, their captain Jamaal Lascelles could make his first league appearance for two months, having played 45 minutes of the FA Cup defeat at Arsenal on his return from coronavirus. Allan Saint-Maximin is also close to making his comeback after contracting the virus back in November.

In addition to those hopes, Jamal Lewis and Federico Fernandez will be assessed, but Ryan Fraser is suspended as a result of his red card against Sheffield United.

Arsenal have won 14 of the past 15 Premier League meetings between the sides, losing the other 2-1 away in April 2018; whereas Newcastle have lost eight successive league games away to the Gunners since they recorded a 1-0 victory back in November 2010.

Mikel Arteta’s side have earned 10 points out of a possible 12 since Christmas, but do come into this match on the back of a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Crystal Palace in midweek. That said, Arsenal can keep five consecutive clean sheets in all competitions for the first time since a run of six from January to February 2009, if they secure a shutout against Newcastle.

In terms of Steve Bruce’s side, they are winless in eight matches in all competitions since beating West Brom in the league on 12 December and have only scored once in their past six fixtures. The stats and form book make for grimacing reading for Newcastle supporters, and it gets worse when one looks at the manager’s record against Arsenal. Indeed, Bruce has never recorded an away win against Arsenal during his entire managerial career – drawing four times and losing on 13 occasions!

Regardless of the stats or the team news, Newcastle will be looking to put things right tomorrow, whilst Arsenal attempt to get back to winning ways and continue climbing the league table.