Liverpool could reportedly try offering Sadio Mane to Paris Saint-Germain in their bid to seal the transfer of Kylian Mbappe.

This is according to a report from Don Balon, which states that Liverpool have some concerns over keeping Mane, so could try to make the most of that situation by using him as bait in the Mbappe deal.

Mane has been a hugely important player for Liverpool in recent times and his departure would undoubtedly be a blow, but Reds fans would sleep more easily if he was replaced by Mbappe.

The young France international is an elite talent and would be a superb addition to this Liverpool squad for many years to come.

PSG could also accept losing Mbappe if they were able to replace him with a top forward like Mane, who could undoubtedly flourish in Mauricio Pochettino’s side alongside the likes of Neymar.

Mbappe has previously been linked with Liverpool by Le Parisien, while AS have also reported that PSG may need to sell their best players due to financial problems.

This certainly seems like it will be one to watch in the months ahead.