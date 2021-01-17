Menu

Ligue 1 star could snub Barcelona for surprise Real Madrid transfer in a matter of days

A surprise report now suggests Real Madrid could be ahead of Barcelona in the running to seal the transfer of Lyon forward Memphis Depay.

The Netherlands international is being strongly linked with Real Madrid in a move that could apparently be concluded in a matter of days, according to Todo Fichajes.

Depay has shone in Ligue 1 and it makes sense that bigger clubs are now looking at him, with Sky Sports recently suggesting Barcelona could be his most likely destination.

One can easily imagine Ronald Koeman would be keen to be reunited with Depay after working with him in his time as manager of the Dutch national team, and he could be an upgrade on the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho at Barcelona.

However, Todo Fichajes suggest Real Madrid now look to be in a strong position to sign Depay ahead of their rivals, as they claim a deal could be struck quickly.

They state that Los Blancos have a good relationship with Lyon, which could boost their efforts.

