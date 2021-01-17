Official: Mesut Ozil leaving London to complete transfer to Fenerbahce after nightmare end to Arsenal career

Fenerbahce have officially announced that Mesut Ozil is on the way to Istanbul from London, as the superstar’s beloved Turkish club edge closer to completing the ‘transfer process’.

The club that Ozil has loved since a young age have shared two images of the 32-year-old boarding a SetAir flight that is leaving London for Turkey.

Ozil was pictured alongside wife Amine and their young daughter, who was born in March of 2020.

Ozil can be seen sporting what appears to be a Fenerbahce scarf. Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reports the deal will be completed when Ozil signs his new contract on Monday morning.

The Arsenal outcast has already suggested that he will wear the No.67 for Fenerbahce, for a lovely humble reason, the attacking midfielder is finally about to end his nightmare with Arsenal.

Bilgilendirme | Kulübümüz, transfer süreçlerini ilerletmek için Mesut Özil’i ?stanbul’a getiriyor. ?? Club Statement: Our club is bringing Mesut Özil to Istanbul to continue the transfer processes. pic.twitter.com/Wt0gR8xRSk — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) January 17, 2021

Here we go, Mesut. ??? Özil joins Fenerbahçe on a permanent deal, tomorrow morning he’ll sign his contract. Confirmed. ??? https://t.co/439rkOZ2lX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2021

Ozil’s career plummeted after he signed a marquee contract with the Gunners in January of 2018, that he’s now agreed to break free from six months early for a fee of €5m instead of €8m, via Sporx.

We covered Sporx’s report earlier and Ozil will net a €5m signing-on-fee as well as yearly wages worth €4m, this is a massive deal for Fenerbahce, they’re bringing one of their own to the club.

Fenerbahce are on of four clubs based in Istanbul who feature in Turkey’s top-flight, arguably the most historic when stacked next to Besiktas, Galatasaray and the more recently rejuvenated Kasimpasa.

Ozil was left out of the team quite a lot during Unai Emery’s doomed reign at Arsenal, he then began to feature again after Mikel Arteta initially took over, before being cast aside completely earlier this year.

Ozil’s final competitive appearance for the Gunners came in March in what was the north London outfit’s final Premier League game before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a hiatus.

Since then, Ozil has been left out of the squads for both the Premier League and Europa League, marking a run of 39 games, his last overall appearance for the club came in pre-season friendlies.