Pep Guardiola to be awarded with bumper summer £200m war-chest

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to be awarded with a bumper £200m summer budget.

Man City currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table, however, with Guardiola’s side set to host Crystal Palace in Sunday’s late kick-off, the Citizens could move up to second place, depending on the earlier result between Liverpool and Man United.

Guardiola has overseen a recent 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions as he seeks to lift his side’s fifth Premier League title.

However, after splashing out around £150m during last summer’s transfer window, the Spaniard looks set to continue his impressive squad build.

According to a recent report from the Telegraph, Man City’s affluent hierarchy are preparing to award their manager with a £200m summer war-chest.

The Telegraph claim Man City are set to hold off making any signings during this month’s winter window and will instead focus all their attentions on the summer window.

The report claims the club’s decision makers have decided to allow Guardiola to oversee the Citizen’s summer recruitment and will allow him to spend up to £200m on new-signings.

There are suggestions within the Telegraph’s report that Guardiola may prioritise Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

However, with Lionel Messi’s long-term Barcelona future still undecided, could we finally see ‘Magic’ Messi in the Premier League? – Let us know in the comments.