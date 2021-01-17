Menu

Video: Huge moment in Man United vs Liverpool as ref controversially blows for HT with Mane through on goal

It’s always been clear that the added-on time at the end of a half is a bit of a farce and the refs can really just do what they want, but it’s generally accepted that the number shown is the “minimum” number of minutes.

Liverpool were furious at the end of the first half as Sadio Mane was played through on goal with some of that minute still to be played, but it was halted as the ref blew for half time:

It’s one of those laws that’s ambiguous so the ref may not have “technically” done anything wrong, but this could be a bigger deal if Liverpool don’t go on to win the game.

