It’s always been clear that the added-on time at the end of a half is a bit of a farce and the refs can really just do what they want, but it’s generally accepted that the number shown is the “minimum” number of minutes.

Liverpool were furious at the end of the first half as Sadio Mane was played through on goal with some of that minute still to be played, but it was halted as the ref blew for half time:

Ref blowing whistle 5 seconds early just as Thiago plays Mane clear on goal ????? #lfc pic.twitter.com/I7sQFUWU9G — Andy Burcher (@burcher_andy) January 17, 2021

There will be a minimum of one minute added time ? pic.twitter.com/IO7jzrRmDc — Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) January 17, 2021

It’s one of those laws that’s ambiguous so the ref may not have “technically” done anything wrong, but this could be a bigger deal if Liverpool don’t go on to win the game.