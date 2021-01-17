(Photo) – Manchester City double down on use of viral meme today with jibe included in lineup post against Crystal Palace

Manchester City have trolled those ‘lads’ twice today in the build-up to their Premier League encounter against Crystal Palace, with a second post referencing the hilarious trend.
Earlier today, the Citizens created their own Sea Shanty remix of the brilliant ‘Wellerman’ song by ‘The Longest Johns’ – using Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus to do so.
That came after a remix of those ‘lads’ broke the internet recently, it’s all reference to four men that took a snap whilst celebrating in Birmingham almost two years ago, with that pic becoming a viral meme.
The picture of the four lads celebrating has now been used by the Citizens for a second time today, via their lineup graphic for their clash against Crystal Palace.
Kyle Walker has taken the form of the most ‘memed’ member of the group – the shortest lad on the right, whilst Ederson and John Stones occupy two others.
It’s actually a bit poor from City that they haven’t photoshopped the face of one of their players for the fourth lad – they’ve went to all this effort but haven’t shown their due respect to the meme.
How ??? ???? line-up tonight! ?
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus
SUBS | Steffen, Rodrigo, Torres, Mendy, Mahrez, Cancelo, Foden, Delap, Doyle
?? @HaysWorldwide
? #ManCity pic.twitter.com/UzqJLu4blK
— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 17, 2021
City’s social media team have certainly had some fun with this today and we wonder if they continue to count on this particular meme in the future.