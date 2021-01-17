RB Salzburg starlet speaks out on why he rejected Chelsea

RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi has spoken out on why he rejected the chance to join Chelsea back in 2018.

Adeyemi, 18, joined RB Salzburg during the summer of 2018 after making a £3.02m switch from German side SpVgg Unterhaching U19, as per Transfermarkt.

Since arriving in Austria, the talented young marksman has enjoyed a successful loan spell with FC Liefering before returning to force his way into his side’s first-team plans.

The 18-year-old forward has featured in 25 matches for RB Salzburg and has been directly involved in 11 goals.

However, despite enjoying an impressive breakthrough in Austria, the teenager was handed the chance to join Chelsea prior to joining RB Salzburg.

It has been claimed that the Blues even offered to pay for his family’s travel arrangements ahead of a proposed move.

Of course, Adeyemi turned the oppotuntity down and instead opted to move to RB Salzburg in search of first-time game-time.

Speaking out on why he made the decision he did, Adeyemi insists his choice is entirely ‘normal’ and appears not to regret a thing.

“First of all, it is important to me that I play regularly,” the 18-year-old told Sport 1, as quoted by Sports Witness. “My focus is currently on the Austrian league.

“I am very happy that I have so much time here. I am fully focused on the task in Salzburg.

“I don’t know how the clubs work; after all, I don’t know the people responsible. But I would choose the club where I feel most comfortable.

“It’s not that difficult to stay on the ground. I haven’t achieved anything yet, even though I’m now playing in the first division in Austria.

“But I find it – in quotation marks – quite normal that I do not answer. My parents and family support me a lot in this. My old Unterhaching club taught me that too.

“But even at Salzburg we players are kept on the ground. There is also no reason why I should rise above other people. All people are equal.”