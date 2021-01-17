Solskjaer tells Klopp that disruptive rule needs to be changed during Man United vs Liverpool clash in stark show of how poor legislation is

According to reporter and presenter Matt Critchley, the disastrous offside flag rule is now so bad that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talked about it to Jurgen Klopp during Manchester United vs Liverpool.

The Premier League continue to enforce the rule that sees linesmen or lineswomen raising their flag for offside calls in a delayed manner, in a foolish bid to seemingly allow possibly lawful plays to continue.

The legislation, which has sparked massive outrage since it’s introduction, has been utilised in unnecessary moments during today’s clash between heated rivals contending for the title.

Assistant referees are clearly still waiting to raise their flags even for passages of play that are clearly well offside, much to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s displeasure today.

Critchley reports that Solskjaer turned to Klopp and exclaimed “We have to change that rule” after it’s killed the momentum – and caused avoidable wasting of time on numerous occasions today.

Solskjaer says to Klopp and the 4th

“We have to change that rule”

Referring to the delayed flags for offside decisions. It’s a nightmare for players and managers. — Matt Critchley (@MattCritchley1) January 17, 2021

The only way something like this will be changed by the relevant bodies – Premier League, FA, IFAB and PGMOL – is if managers start to become vocal about the shortcomings of the rule to the media.

It’s simply being called on when it doesn’t need to right now, it’s unfortunately only a matter of time before a Premier League players suffers a serious injury as a result of such a decision.