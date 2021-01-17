Spanish giants look to reignite their interest in Arsenal star amid reports of strained relations with Arteta

It’s clear that Mikel Arteta is a manager who’s isn’t going to get on with all of his players, but Alexandre Lacazette is a slight anomaly in that he keeps getting to play in the first team.

There’s a feeling that Arteta has had some kind of issue with Guendouzi, Saliba and Ozil, but all three of them have either been moved on or appear to be on the brink of an exit.

Lacazette has been a key player this season but his future has been thrown into doubt again after reports that his relationship with Arteta isn’t in the best shape.

Reports like that will inevitably spark speculation over his future, and it hasn’t taken long for Spanish outlet AS to claim that Atletico Madrid are looking to re-ignite their interest in the French striker.

This interest from Atleti has been around for years and it’s clear that Simeone admires him, but they have also signed Moussa Dembele so it’s not clear how that would impact a potential move.

Diego Costa was released at the start of the month so perhaps they always wanted to add more than one to their strike force, but it’s hard to see a way that Lacazette, Dembele and Luis Suarez all fit into the same line-up.

This might be a case of applying previous interest to a problematic situation rather than there being any legitimate interest from Atleti just now, but it’s absolutely one to keep an eye on.