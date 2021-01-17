Menu

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers make it 24 games unbeaten in the SPFL as they regain their 21 point lead at the top

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers team survived a first half scare against Motherwell at Fir Park this lunchtime. The Scottish league leaders went into the match buoyed by Celtic dropping more points at home to Livingston yesterday, however, the game didn’t go according to the script when Cole put the Steelmen in front on 21 minutes.

Motherwell, under the guidance of Graham Alexander, who took charge of his second game at the club, were excellent in the first 45.

The home side then held out, against a barrage of Rangers attacks, for almost half an hour in the second half. Be that as it may, Itten was on hand to level things up and earn Gerrard’s men a point.

The result means that Rangers have no gone 24 league games without defeat (20 wins and three draws). Gerrard now has his former manager, Brendan Rodgers, in his sights as he seeks to replicate his record of going a full league season unbeaten when he managed Celtic in 2016/17.

 

