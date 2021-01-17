“The new Inzaghi” – These fans label Marcus Rashford the second coming of legendary Italian striker as he’s always offside vs Liverpool

We all knew that this game was destined to become a 0-0 snoozefest because of the hype that was given to it, but there’s an unexpected reason for Man United failing to create any clear-cut chances.

While they usually approach the big games with a sense of fear and the only ambition is to avoid a defeat, it looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to think outside the box.

Obviously VAR will cause some issues with the plan actually being successful but the current approach seems to be “let’s stand Marcus Rashford three yards offside and see if anyone notices”

Of course the officials have noticed and you wouldn’t pay too much attention to it if it only happened a couple of times, but Rashford just seems to be offside on every single United attack so far.

Legendary Italian striker Pippo Inzaghi is famous for two things – giant celebrations when it’s completely inappropriate and always being offside, so it’s led to Rashford being labelled as the next Inzaghi after this first half:

rashford is the new inzaghi#LIVMUN — Dottijo (The Sphinx) ? (@yusufhammanyero) January 17, 2021

