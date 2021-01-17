Liverpool take on Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon looking to extend their record-breaking run at home, where they remain unbeaten for almost four years.

It’s a simply sensational statistic and one which manager, Jurgen Klopp, should be rightly proud.

Of course, it’s the players that go out on the pitch to do the business each week, but it’s the manager who sets the tone, decides on the tempo of games and motivates his star-studded squad to do better week-in and week-out.

Though the Reds were on an upward trajectory with Brendan Rodgers in charge, once the German took over, Liverpool have, slowly but surely, clawed themselves back to the pinnacle of domestic and European football.

You can see with your own eyes just how much of an influence Klopp has over the entirety of his squad, however, the actual evidence is also clear.

According to the official OptaJoe stats account on Twitter, only Jose Mourinho has won more of his first 200 Premier League matches than the German.

The new ‘Special One?’