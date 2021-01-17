The video that has many Celtic fans excited about the prospect of Eddie Howe taking over as manager

Former AFC Bournemouth and Burnley manager Eddie Howe is currently the bookies favourite to become the next permanent Celtic manager.

The Hoops have endured a shambolic season, which has seen the club exit the Europa League group stage without winning a single match, the League Cup against Ross County and they currently trail Rangers by 21 points in the SPFL title race. If that wasn’t bad enough, Celtic also failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after losing at home to Ferencvaros, who subsequently went on to enjoy glamour ties against Juventus and Barcelona.

Celtic are currently on a run of just seven wins in 21 games (seven draws and seven defeats).

Fans were protesting outside Celtic Park before Christmas and things have only capitulated since. As such, change seems inevitable.

The Celtic board had promised a January review of Neil Lennon’s position, but little has been said in that regard.

Now, fans are beginning to get excited about the prospect of Eddie Howe taking over the club. He is the favourite with the bookies and is a man who has been heavily linked with the Celtic job.

Having taken Bournemouth from the abyss at the wrong end of League Two, all the way to the Premier League, Howe’s managerial credentials are there for all to see. However, the below video has really got the Celtic supporters excited.

