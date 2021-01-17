Thiago Alcantara tricking Man United’s Bruno Fernandes sparks reaction from Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

It took Thiago Alcantara just four minutes to show Manchester United that he’d be a key threat for Liverpool this afternoon, as he skipped past the rivals’ best player Bruno Fernandes.

After the Reds’ summer recruit got the better of United’s main man, the Anfield Watch reported that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson burst out with a ‘brilliant lad’.

Henderson is maintaining a place at centre-back alongside Fabinho for today’s massive encounter – despite question marks after the shock defeat to Southampton.

Jurgen Klopp has perhaps acted very smartly by avoiding to start one of the young options in Nat Phillips or Rhys Williams against the Red Devils, this match just carries far too much pressure and focus.

Just minutes after Thiago got the better of Fernandes, the Spaniard then went and skinned Red Devils star Fred, which can be seen here.