Menu

This deal will hand Manchester City a significant advantage for the start of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign

Manchester City
Posted by

This season’s Premier League is as fiercely competitive as any other, despite the atypical nature of the campaign.

All credit should go to each team for not letting up despite the pressures of consistent Covid tests, social distancing on the pitch and games coming thick and fast, particularly those being played at short notice.

MORE: What does Sir Alex think of Liverpool now?

Everyone concerned should give themselves a pat on the back for attempting to ensure things are running as smoothly as possible.

By the beginning of next season, it’s hoped that supporters will, finally, be allowed back into stadia, and what a boost that will be for all.

Ahead of the start of that campaign, however, Pep Guardiola has been handed a significant advantage, and the other 19 teams might find they’re already playing catch up from the get go.

More Stories / Latest News
“I still can’t get my head around it” – Man United legend questions one recent Red Devils signing
‘He’s not very good’ – Felipe Luis launches extraordinary attack on Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone
Ligue 1 star could snub Barcelona for surprise Real Madrid transfer in a matter of days

That’s because, according to the Daily Telegraph (subscription required), Man City will hand him a £200m transfer war chest in order to keep the squad fresh and competitive.

In these Covid times, it’s doubtful any other club would be able to match such a spend.

More Stories Pep Guardiola

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. francis says:
    January 17, 2021 at 11:16 am

    pep Guadiola continue with good works…I know you will come out with a good result after the season..keep the form thanks.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.