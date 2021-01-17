This season’s Premier League is as fiercely competitive as any other, despite the atypical nature of the campaign.

All credit should go to each team for not letting up despite the pressures of consistent Covid tests, social distancing on the pitch and games coming thick and fast, particularly those being played at short notice.

Everyone concerned should give themselves a pat on the back for attempting to ensure things are running as smoothly as possible.

By the beginning of next season, it’s hoped that supporters will, finally, be allowed back into stadia, and what a boost that will be for all.

Ahead of the start of that campaign, however, Pep Guardiola has been handed a significant advantage, and the other 19 teams might find they’re already playing catch up from the get go.

That’s because, according to the Daily Telegraph (subscription required), Man City will hand him a £200m transfer war chest in order to keep the squad fresh and competitive.

In these Covid times, it’s doubtful any other club would be able to match such a spend.