Real Madrid figures such as manager Zinedine Zidane and his coaching staff are reportedly hopeful over a transfer deal for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The talented 22-year-old has caught the eye in the Bundesliga and could have a long list of transfer suitors, with the Guardian recently linking him with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

Upamecano could be an ideal replacement for Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid, however, and Don Balon suggests the club are perhaps growing in confidence that they can bring him in.

The France international certainly seems likely to have a big career ahead of him at the highest level, and it’s some compliment that Real seemingly see him as a successor to Ramos.

This could be a blow for Man Utd, however, who urgently need a better partner for Harry Maguire, with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly not really doing enough in their Old Trafford careers.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have an injury crisis in defence at the moment and Upamecano could be a useful signing to help them cope if Virgil van Dijk is slow to return, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have often struggled to stay fit on a regular basis.