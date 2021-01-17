(Video) Amad Diallo showcases love for Man United legend with latest social media post

Manchester United’s wonder-kid Amad Diallo has showcased his love for his new club after hailing Red Devils’ legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Cristiano Ronaldo in his latest social media post.

Diallo, 18, agreed to join United during last summer’s transfer window, however, work permit complications meant the youngster was forced to wait until the winter window before joining-up with his new team-mates, as per ManUtd.

Now safety in Manchester and already training with his new side’s first-team, Diallo’s impending debut is creating quite the excitement among the United faithful.

However, whilst waiting to see the youngster in action, fans will love that Diallo has taken to his social media to hail Red Devils’ legends Ferguson and Ronaldo.

Pictures courtesy of Amad Diallo’s official Twitter story