Video: Athletic Bilbao poised to shock Barcelona after Inaki Williams stunner puts them in front

Ronald Koeman was just minutes away from his first silverware in charge of Barcelona, but things have flipped in double quick time.

They conceded a last minute equaliser to force the game into extra time, and now Inaki Williams has just put Athletic Bilbao in front with a stunner of a goal:

GOLASO INAKI WILLIAMS. WOW ? pic.twitter.com/HEaMPpaKgp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 17, 2021

Barcelona 2-3 Athletic Bilbao – Inaki Williams great goalpic.twitter.com/47lVQAkinw — noobfcb (@noob_fcb) January 17, 2021

Pictures from Spanish Super Cup

It’s one of those goals where you can see exactly what he’s trying to do, but there’s no chance that ter Stegen can get there and it crashes in off the post.