Video: Disgraceful scenes from Lionel Messi as he’s given a straight red for violent conduct as Barca lose to Athletic Bilbao

There’s been a feeling that Lionel Messi has been getting incredibly frustrated at Barcelona this season, and that came to the fore as he was given a straight red in the final moments of their Super Cup loss tonight.

There’s a tangle off the ball but he clearly loses his temper and lashes out at the Bilbao player, so the ref had little choice but to send him off after the VAR review:

For the history ? 121 Messi got a red card!

122 Athletic won the Super Cup. pic.twitter.com/TL9wfz7knn — g (@Goals633) January 17, 2021

It came in the final moments as they were already headed for defeat anyway, but this was Koeman’s chance to win some silverware so he has to be furious with his star man after this