Video: Disgraceful scenes from Lionel Messi as he’s given a straight red for violent conduct as Barca lose to Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao
There’s been a feeling that Lionel Messi has been getting incredibly frustrated at Barcelona this season, and that came to the fore as he was given a straight red in the final moments of their Super Cup loss tonight.

There’s a tangle off the ball but he clearly loses his temper and lashes out at the Bilbao player, so the ref had little choice but to send him off after the VAR review:

Pictures from Spanish Super Cup

It came in the final moments as they were already headed for defeat anyway, but this was Koeman’s chance to win some silverware so he has to be furious with his star man after this

  1. Banda Mwiiinga says:
    January 17, 2021 at 10:53 pm

    Why is Barca still keeping this pig who is a man for nothing??? I sack this idiot we are tired of him we are begging of you. This is not Barca we used to know. Now is under the hands of a foolish man called Koeman with record

