Menu

Video: Graham Alexander feels offside goal cost his team, as former Premier League veteran praises his players’ performance against Gerrard’s relentless Rangers

Rangers FC
Posted by

Former Burnley midfielder, Graham Alexander, has taken charge of Motherwell for two games now. In both matches, he has earned a draw with the club, who are struggling at the bottom of the SPFL table. With one of those draws coming against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers team he will be delighted. However, Alexander feels that a poor bit of officiating has cost his side an unexpected three points this afternoon.

MORE: Steven Gerrard’s Rangers make it 24 games unbeaten in the SPFL as they regain their 21 point lead at the top

Speaking to Clyde 1 Superscoreboard, the ‘Well boss said: “I didn’t see it at the time (Rangers’ equaliser) – but seeing it after – it looks like an offside goal.”

A graphic of Rangers’ goal

More Stories / Latest News
(Photo) – Manchester City double down on use of viral meme today with jibe included in lineup post against Crystal Palace
Confirmed line-ups: Man City v Crystal Palace, Pep’s men looks to capitalise on title rivals’ stalemate
Spanish giants look to reignite their interest in Arsenal star amid reports of strained relations with Arteta
More Stories graham alexander Steven Gerrard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.