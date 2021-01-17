Menu

Video: Griezmann and De Marcos punish slack defending as Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao trade goals to make it 1-1

Athletic Bilbao
Spanish football has failed with another shameful attempt to force a meeting between Real Madrid and Barca in the Super Cup final, but it still looks like we have a good game on our hands.

It looked like we were heading for a 0-0 score line at half time until Barcelona put together a nice move before Griezmann slammed the ball home after Bilbao failed to clear:

Pictures from Spanish Super cup

That gave them a platform to build from and you would think they would go on to dominate the game, but Bilbao managed to equalise just moments after as Barca fell asleep at the back and De Marcos stole in to side-foot home:

Pictures from Spanish Super Cup

It meant the two teams went in level at the break, and we have an interesting second half to look forward to.

