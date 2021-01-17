Menu

Video: Ilkay Gundogan scores an absolute stunner to put Man City 2-0 up

Manchester City
Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has just scored an absolutely fantastic goal, striking a shot from outside of the box into the postage stamp.

The goal came after a corner kick was headed out as far as the German, who took a touch and maneuvered some space for himself before unleashing a curling shot into the top corner.

The keeper appeared to get a hand on it but there was nothing he could do to prevent that strike from going in.

At 2-0, with half an hour remaining, Man City look almost certain to take all three points and close the gap on Manchester United at the top.

