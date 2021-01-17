Video: John Stones bags himself a brace to make sure of the points

John Stones has waited a long time for a league goal in Manchester City colours and now he’s embarked on something of a goalscoring spree. Indeed, he has just found the net to bag a brace and make the scoreline 3-0 in Man City’s favour.
MORE: Video: John Stones puts Man City ahead against Crystal Palace after converting De Bruyne’s delightful cross
Having scored with his head in the first half, this one came with his feet as the defender reacted first from the rebound as City attacked with a dangerous corner.
Double delight for John Stones??
The Man City defender has a brace as he reacts on a loose ball in the area
? Watch on Sky Sports PL
? Follow #MCICRY here: https://t.co/x9Gw9jCp5V
? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/5zDIiRU258
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 17, 2021
With the score now at 3-0, the game is well and truly over.