Video: John Stones bags himself a brace to make sure of the points

John Stones has waited a long time for a league goal in Manchester City colours and now he’s embarked on something of a goalscoring spree. Indeed, he has just found the net to bag a brace and make the scoreline 3-0 in Man City’s favour.

Having scored with his head in the first half, this one came with his feet as the defender reacted first from the rebound as City attacked with a dangerous corner.

With the score now at 3-0, the game is well and truly over.